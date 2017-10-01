Oktoberfest well attended

Oct 1, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 2

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville’s Annual Oktoberfest celebration came a little early, Sept. 30, taking advantage of the Alberta Culture Days weekend.

About 400 came out for the evening of German food, beer, and music.

A member of Oompa band, The European Touch, raises a glass during Morinville’s Oktoberfest.

Organ grinder Carlo Klemm entertains as the evening unfolds.

The event was catered by the Green Been, who served a well-received menu of German Stew, pretzels and mustard, bratwursts, and Black Forest cake.

The European Touch started their set with Oktoberfest classic, Ein Prosit.

The band kept the dance floor full.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6890 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Schools and youth

Heroes help youth find their passion

Oct 12, 2011 admin Schools and youth 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – It’s been some years since musician Robb Nash was a partying high school student and some years since he hit a semi-truck in a head on collision that peeled back the roof of the car he was in and left him on the highway, his skull torn open, his life hanging in the balance. Nash survived that tragic accident, but his hospitalization prevented him from finishing high school and entering college; his long-term injuries prevented him from getting a job. But as the lead singer of Live on Arrival told… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Police briefs

Jul 12, 2012 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

By Morinville News Staff

Morinville – It was a busy week for the Morinville RCMP detachment last week. Collisions and thefts kept members busy on the vehicle side of things; break and enters and commercial thefts kept them travelling throughout Sturgeon County taking incident reports… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

Leave a Reply