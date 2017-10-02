Morinville Sports Shorts

Oct 2, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

Volleyball champs

MCHS Junior Wolves took Gold at the SAPEC tournament Saturday in St. Albert, defeating Sir George Simpson Voyageurs in the final in two sets winning the tournament. The final match score of 25-12.

Thanks to Cindy Brost for the photos.

Jets shut out Regals at home

It was a 6-0 win for the Morinville Jets Sunday night, shutting out the visiting Spruce Grove Regals.

The win followed a mid-week 5-3 loss to the Stony Plain Flyers that saw the Jets scoreless in the opening and closing frames.

Four games in, the Jets are sitting with five points and a .625% win ratio.

The club plays Leduc Co-op Riggers on Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

