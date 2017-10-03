Chamber hosting federal by-election forum

by Morinville News Staff

Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, will have the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hold the forum at the cultural centre at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Rona Ambrose stepped down in the summer.

Ambrose’s party selected their victor, Dane Lloyd, who will serve as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Oct. 23 election.

Joining Lloyd on the campaign trail is Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP, and Stephen Wutzke for the National Advancement Party of Canada.

Morinville News has not been able to confirm any additional candidates for the by-election at this time.