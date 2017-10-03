Champion Petfoods steps in to save Rotary Interact Club’s community dance

Oct 3, 2017

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Rotary Interact members were surprised by a visit from Champion Petfoods during their meeting Oct. 3. Mackenzie Pinch, Champion’s Business Development Coordinator, presented the Morinville Community High School students with a cheque for $925, monies that will pay for a DJ who will be doing a glow dance in November.

Rotary Interact parent Leanne Boissonnault told Morinville News the dance had been planned in the spring, but a lack of funds had put it on the sidelines. Boissonnault reached out to Champion, who were happy to help this fall.

“We are often involved in the community a lot, and we are very involved in the Morinville Community High School,” Pinch said, adding a frantic phone call from Leanne Boissonnault resulted in the company stepping forward. “We were happy to help because the dance was going to be cancelled.”

The money raised by the community glow dance will be used by the Rotary Interact Club for their local and international projects. Like the parent organization, Interact invests time, money and energy to a variety of causes. They are hoping to raise enough for a missions trip to Belize.

Rotary Interact President Jacey Boulenger said she was excited to receive the donation.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for our club, and we’ve never had anything this big given to us,” Boulenger said.

The dance is scheduled for Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be sold in advance at the school for $5 per person or $20 per family.

A location for the dance has not yet been solidified.

May 16, 2011

May 8, 2011

Jun 7, 2012

