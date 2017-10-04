Family activities coming up over the next month

Oct 4, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

Carving pumpkins and trimming trees will happen over a one-month period starting later this month.

Great Pumpkin

The Town’s Great Pumpkin Adventure will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Great Pumpkin Adventure is an opportunity for parents and their children to decorate their Halloween pumpkin together. The Town provides the space and the supplies.

Cost is $10 per child and parent and participants are encouraged to register with the Town early.

Spooky Dance

The Town’s Family Fright Halloween Dance takes place Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the cultural centre. Admission is free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank.

Bobs & Lolo

Bobs & LoLo are four-time JUNO nominated singer-songwriters as well as the creators and stars of the upbeat, musical preschool series — Sing, Dance and Play with Bobs & LoLo.

The duo will be at the cultural centre Nov. 4 for a 2 p.m. show.

Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for 12 years and under, or $40 for a Family 4 Pack

Trim the tree

The Community Tree Decorating will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the cultural centre.

Admission and participation are free with a donation to our local Santa Store Program.
Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

A number of crafts will be available for children to create and hang on the Town’s Community Christmas Tree, showcased in the foyer of the cultural centre.

After the decorations are hung, caroling and a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider will be on the agenda.

Decorations can be taken home after January 15 from the Community Services Office between
the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more info on any of the events, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6889 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

New professional building set for downtown Morinville

Jan 18, 2016 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 22

A Morinville man is hoping to address the need for commercial and professional space while developing a property the community can be proud of. Rick Dozois is planning to build a $2 to $2.5 million professional building on the corner of 100 Avenue and 100 Street that will cover his three properties east of the ReMax building. Two of the three properties presently have buildings on them, a vacant building and the Pro Level Looks building. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Community News Bites

Jul 1, 2010 admin Local News 3

Gibbons Canada Day

If you were in Gibbons for their Canada Day celebration you already know how the town put on an exceptional celebration. From the seniors breakfast at the Community Hall to the Legion barbecue, there was plenty for everyone to eat to give them energy for all the activities gibbons had lined up for residents and visitors.

CLICK HEADLINE to read article and view video footage. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply