Family activities coming up over the next month

by Morinville News Staff

Carving pumpkins and trimming trees will happen over a one-month period starting later this month.

Great Pumpkin

The Town’s Great Pumpkin Adventure will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Great Pumpkin Adventure is an opportunity for parents and their children to decorate their Halloween pumpkin together. The Town provides the space and the supplies.

Cost is $10 per child and parent and participants are encouraged to register with the Town early.

Spooky Dance

The Town’s Family Fright Halloween Dance takes place Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the cultural centre. Admission is free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank.

Bobs & Lolo

Bobs & LoLo are four-time JUNO nominated singer-songwriters as well as the creators and stars of the upbeat, musical preschool series — Sing, Dance and Play with Bobs & LoLo.

The duo will be at the cultural centre Nov. 4 for a 2 p.m. show.

Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for 12 years and under, or $40 for a Family 4 Pack

Trim the tree

The Community Tree Decorating will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the cultural centre.

Admission and participation are free with a donation to our local Santa Store Program.

A number of crafts will be available for children to create and hang on the Town’s Community Christmas Tree, showcased in the foyer of the cultural centre.

After the decorations are hung, caroling and a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider will be on the agenda.

Decorations can be taken home after January 15 from the Community Services Office between

For more info on any of the events, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.