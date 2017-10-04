Library celebrating comics next weekend

Oct 4, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

by Morinville News Staff

Comics are the focus of the second weekend of Library Month at the Morinville Community Library Oct. 13 and 14.

The weekend of art and words start Friday, Oct. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. with a Comic Book Fair, hosted by comics expert and ambassador Jay Bardyla, owner of Edmonton’s award-winning Happy Habor Comics.

Bardyla is a frequent speaker at schools, libraries, and library conferences, bringing his years of experience in the industry to those interested in learning more about comics.

The weekend continues at 1 p.m. on the Friday with a screening of the Captain Underpants movie. Registration for the movie can be done at the library front desk.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, patrons will have a chance to meet comic creators Chase Kantor (writer) and Daniel Schneider (artist). The comics duo are the creators of The Saga of the Jack of Spades. They will host a comic book discussion, live-art demonstration, and book signing for their comic.

Later that evening, the library’s Art after Dark event will have would-be artists painting a certain caped crusader.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $45 and those interested can register on Eventbrite or at the library.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6889 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Arts & Culture

Loverboy working for the festival weekend

May 13, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Loverboy is the big name added to this year’s St. Jean Baptiste Festival. After a centennial festival series that saw several top name acts swing through Morinville, SJB Promotions is following it up with an even bigger name and hopefully even bigger draw… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Education matters to be resolved by new bill

Feb 22, 2012 admin Local News, Province 9

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Legislation related to the future of non-faith-based education in Morinville passed first reading Wednesday, putting weeks of speculation to rest on just what three area school boards came up with to resolve the matter. Education Minister Thomas Lukaszuk introduced The St. Albert and Sturgeon Valley School Districts establishments act in the Legislature Wednesday afternoon… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply