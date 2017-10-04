Library celebrating comics next weekend

by Morinville News Staff

Comics are the focus of the second weekend of Library Month at the Morinville Community Library Oct. 13 and 14.

The weekend of art and words start Friday, Oct. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. with a Comic Book Fair, hosted by comics expert and ambassador Jay Bardyla, owner of Edmonton’s award-winning Happy Habor Comics.

Bardyla is a frequent speaker at schools, libraries, and library conferences, bringing his years of experience in the industry to those interested in learning more about comics.

The weekend continues at 1 p.m. on the Friday with a screening of the Captain Underpants movie. Registration for the movie can be done at the library front desk.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, patrons will have a chance to meet comic creators Chase Kantor (writer) and Daniel Schneider (artist). The comics duo are the creators of The Saga of the Jack of Spades. They will host a comic book discussion, live-art demonstration, and book signing for their comic.

Later that evening, the library’s Art after Dark event will have would-be artists painting a certain caped crusader.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $45 and those interested can register on Eventbrite or at the library.