Obituary Notice: Crozier, Clayton Lee

Crozier, Clayton Lee
March 2, 1929 – January 8, 2017

On January 8, 2017 at the age of 87 years, our dear father passed away peacefully at The Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Connelly-McKinley St.Albert Funeral Home. Any Memorial Donations may be made to the Namao United Church, or a charity of your choice.”

