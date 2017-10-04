Sturgeon Public School Division Hosts 1st Annual Early Childhood Education Parent Conference

by Morinville News Staff

Parents have the opportunity to take part in a free, expert-led conference this month. The conference takes place Oct. 13 and 14 at Morinville Public School.

Organizers say the event, which features a keynote speaker and 15 workshops, will help parents who are looking for better ways to handle disobedience, manage tech time, connect with their children, work on speech and other parental concerns.

The event starts Friday Oct. 13, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Keynote speaker Launa Clark, Founder/Director of Motivention, has spent her career working with professionals serving young children and families. She currently works with Early Child Development Support Services, First 2000 Days ECD Network, Café Institute and Motivention, which focuses on the early years and the power of play.

Saturday, Oct. 14’s events run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and workshops include Bedtime Battles, Let’s Practice Play- Back to Basics, P.L.A.Y. (Physical Literacy & You), Setting the Stage for Speech, Speech & Language Development Within Everyday Play, Super Dads, Super Kids, Taking Action to Stop Child Sexual Abuse, and Tech Talks. Additional workshops include The Cardboard Box Play Challenge, The Power of Full Engagement, and Triple P – Dealing with Disobedience.

Parents are a child’s first teacher. 100 Ways to Play will allow parents to connect, engage and have fun while promoting their child’s development, said Jesica Logan, Family Oriented Program Sessions Coordinator. “In keeping with the philosophy of our keynote speaker, Launa Clark, “So bring your inner superhero to save the world, leap a tall building or care for a hurt friend”.

To register online or view workshop schedules and descriptions, visit www.sturgeon.ab.ca/Conference.php. The first 100 guests registered can pick up a gift at the conference.

