by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets had lots to be thankful for over the holiday weekly, namely a 5-3 win over the Leduc Coop Riggers that pushed them into the CJHL’s West Division with a game behind the North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets started Sunday night’s game down 2-1 after one but sitting tied with Leduc at three apiece by the end of the middle frame. A pair of goals in the last period gave the Jets their 5-3 edge and two points to add to their tally.

This week sees the Jets making a road trip to Fort Saskatchewan Friday night and playing at home Sunday against the visiting Sherwood Park Knights.

Game time is 7:15 at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

