Town hosts an Evening with Enforcement Services

Oct 11, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Above: RCMP K Division Community Policing expert Jennifer Kee, Sgt. Dale Kendall, and CPO Sergeant Will Norton. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Detachment NCO 1/c Sgt. Dale Kendall and Jennifer Kee, RCMP K Division Community Policing expert made a presentation at the cultural centre Tuesday night as part of an enforcement services event.

Members of the Citizens on Patrol (COP) were also in attendance with a table filled with their pamphlets, information and tamper-proof anti-theft license plate security screws.

Sgt. Kendall spoke of the large area the Morinville Detachment covers and how Morinville is considered a municipal and provincial detachment. They have funding from the local municipality and from the government in a 70/30 split.

Morinville is currently having resourcing issues in but Kendall said it is not specific or unique to Morinville and is happening provincewide.

Right now they are working with eight out of fifteen Constables on the front line and that is due to soft and hard vacancies, meaning people have transferred out and they are waiting for new members to transfer in. Soft vacancies include parental leave and medical leave. Of the 17 Constables, one of those is in the Enhanced School Officer Training Program and Kendall said the member is doing a fantastic job at two of the high schools here and one of the other positions is supposed to be with General Investigation unit, it is the serious crime unit.

Running a 24-hour detachment is tough with eight Constables and three Corporals doing the job and working, Kendall explained.

Primary concerns in Morinville are property crimes, which was the focus of the Tuesday presentation.

Kendall said calls from residents indicating their vehicle or home was broken into look good when compared to other surrounding communities in the Central Alberta District.

“We are looking really good,” Kendall said. “But the end goal is zero crime. That is where you want to live.”

The top files, in Morinville right now are Break & Enters, sexual assaults and impaired operations. There have been 10 sexual assaults reported up to Oct. 3.

There have been 40 break and enter complaints up until the same date. Kendall said the Detachment received a lot of calls about vehicles and eight times out of 10, the vehicle was not locked. She emphasized for people to lock their homes and vehicles.

Kendall said, with respect to property crime, one GIS member is focusing on the hot spots, where the primary and high crime areas are for the municipality and within Sturgeon County and directing patrols in those areas.

Kendall said they have many initiatives that are ongoing to reduce crimes.

“When we look at the big picture of Morinville we have all of our community partners and that is exactly what policing is – enforcement is a partner, policing is a partner, fire is a partner, Alberta Health Services. We are all partners. We are all one piece of the puzzle,” Kendall said. “The community itself is also a key to that puzzle and it is up to each individual homeowner and citizen to take ownership of our community, by protecting their home, themselves and the community.

Habitual Offenders

Jennifer Kee said the problem encountered right now is habitual offenders.

In 2013 a program called Habitual Offender Management was developed, giving officers the tools to bring in the habitual offenders that are creating crimes over and over again. Kee said 20 per cent of offenders are responsible for approximately 80 per cent of crime.

“There is proactive policing and reactive policing,” Kee said. “The focus is on the habitual offenders, hot spots, and the crime causation issues and going beyond the enforcement.”

Placing repeat offenders on the program provides them with a list of resources, phone numbers and the program is applicable to both youth adults and in non-voluntary. The youth do not require parental consent to be placed on the program – it is not negotiable.

The benefits include reduction in the volume of calls for service for several service providers, decrease in man hours for the same offenders, longer custodial sentences, knowing the offender and risk assessment, engagement of the community as equal partners in this issue, decreased victimization, changes in perception by the courts, information sharing and sustainability.

The vision is for a reduction in crime and a reduction in time spent on repeat offenders and their files.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6905 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Election 2013

Turner looking to return to Council table

Aug 7, 2013 admin Election 2013, Morinville 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville –Former councillor Barry Turner is looking to return to the table for another term on Council six years after completing his last. Turner, 39, was first elected to Council at the age of 21 and served for four terms between 1995 and 2007. Turner decided to step away after four terms to spend time with his young family and to apply a little more attention to his professional career.

“I had put a lot of time and effort and had went full bore in terms of putting everything I could into fulfilling my Council duties,” Turner said of his initial run on Council, adding he and his wife had their third child during his third term on Council… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Column: From the desk of financial services

Sep 23, 2012 admin Editorial & Opinion 0

In the municipal world, fall signifies the commencement of budgeting for the next fiscal year.

Council and Administration have been busy over the past few weeks preparing the 2013 Business Plan and Budget. These documents will
be brought forward for first reading later in October. First… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Change your PIN each month, expert recommends

Mar 6, 2012 admin Local News 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Change your bank card PIN monthly if you want to make sure your dollars stay in your bank account. That’s the recommendation of Corporal Julie MacFarlane-Smith of K. Division’s Commercial Crime Section North.
“That’s the best advice I can give you,” the commercial fraud expert said at the conclusion of a 90-minute presentation on debit and credit card fraud Mar. 5… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply