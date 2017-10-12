Food bank and youth supported by ice cream sales

Above: (L-r): Jadyn Lauinger, Ana Bochar, Ken Skjersven Morinville Food Bank, Erin Debusschere, Youth Outreach Worker and Shaun Thompson Morinville Sobeys Owner and operator. – Photo courtesy of Cody Janzen, Mix 107.9.

by Morinville News Staff

Last summer, Sobeys celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday with its Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign. Morinville Sobeys customers made $2 donations in exchange for ice cream treats.

Morinville Youth Programming was selected as the charity of choice in Morinville for the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign and the Kids Paying-it-Forward program.

On Tuesday, Morinville Youth presented the Morinville Food Bank with a $500 gift certificate from Sobeys as the food bank was the youth group’s chosen Pay-it-Forward recipient. Morinville Youth received gift cards from Morinville Sobeys totaling $771.50. The gift cards will be used to support youth programming, the bulk directed towards Morinville Youth’s Iron Chef Program.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by Sobeys as the recipient of the “Canada Screams for Ice Cream” fundraiser,” said Erin Debusschere, Youth Outreach Worker in a Town release. “The funds raised through the generosity of our community will directly impact youth through different programs.”

The Town says the funds will” help support healthy eating choices and allow youth to learn essential cooking and kitchen skills during critical hours programming.”