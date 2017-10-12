Morinville entertainer performing at Eskimos game

by Stephen Dafoe

Edmonton Eskimos fans will get a taste of Morinville talent at the Oct. 28 game against Calgary. Morinville Community High School student and juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey has won an Edmonton-wide talent search to perform at the game later this month.

Imgrund-Harvey learned the news when his mother Michelle Imgrund and brothers surprised him at school with a balloon bouquet and news of his win. The good news received the applause of fellow students rehearsing the school’s next play.

“I didn’t think I’d win,” Imgrund-Harvey said of the opportunity. “On talent shows and stuff, it’s always the singers that win. There are never any jugglers that win.”

The local talent is pleased – not only personally but for his craft, which he spends as much as four hours a day honing. “Having a juggler win is good – it’s not that mainstream.”

The Morinville performer will face his largest audience yet, as many as 30,000 football fans.

“It’s nervewracking,” he says of the prospect. “But it will be fun though.”

Jordan’s mother, Michelle Imgrund is equally excited.

“I’m very nervous for him to perform in front of 30,000 people,” she said, noting that he puts in a lot of time. “He works hard every day after school. He probably juggles four hours a day and puts in a lot of hard work.”