No Frills supports school lunches

Above: Chris and Tracey Mansbridge presented a cheque for $7561 to representatives from Morinville Community High School, Georges H. Primeau, Ecole Notre Dame, and Morinville Public School. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Seven Morinville educators lined up alongside Chris and Tracey’s No Frills owners Chris and Tracey Mansbridge to receive a cheque for $7,561 Thursday morning. The monies will support Morinville Community High School, Georges H. Primeau, Ecole Notre Dame, and Morinville Public School’s lunch programs.

Chris Mansbridge said each year No Frills runs a customer donation campaign through their tills and that it has focused on the school hot lunch program for the past few years. Last year’s campaign raised $5700 at the till, but customers surpassed that this year by nearly $2000.

“The cashier asks for donations from the customers and with their hard work, and donations from all of the customers, we were able to raise $7500,” Mansbridge said. “We also held a barbecue that we ran right before school. We raised about $800 from that barbecue.”

For the Chris and Tracey Mansbridge and No Frills, giving back to the community is important.

“We employ a lot of students, and we hear about a lot of kids that aren’t fortunate enough to have a breakfast of a lunch. For us to give back to them – that’s what we can do.”

And what No Frills has been able to do is appreciated by the schools. Morinville Community High School teacher Terry Maslyk said the money will go a long way to supporting the four lunch programs.

“You probably wouldn’t think that a small town like Morinville would have such a need with students that attend all four schools having the basics of food in their stomachs when they come to school and when they’re at school,” Maslyk said. “Without a doubt – we all see those students in our schools who – through no fault of their own – probably don’t have the breakfast or lunches that they should have.”

Maslyk said the costs of providing school lunches is not something in a school’s budget, so the No Frills donation is appreciated.

“It’s so nice for Cris and Tracey and their customers to step up and help these kids,” Maslyk said. “That’s a lot of money and what an appreciation. It will go a long way to allow the schools to provide the things they want to provide.”