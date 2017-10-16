Morinville votes

by Lucie Roy

with Morinville News Staff files

After two advanced polls Oct. 4 and 14, polls opened Monday, Oct. 16 and residents voted in Morinville’s latest civic election. With an estimated 6,185 eligible voters, turnout reached 23 per cent, which is 18 per cent lower than the 2013 election, which saw 41 per cent turnout and 20 per cent lower than 2010, which saw 43 per cent turnout.

With an acclaimed mayor, voters chose six Councillors from a field of seven candidates, giving those running an 85% chance of winning one of the seven seats.

The candidates with the top votes were Stephen Dafoe with 1084 votes, Nicole Boutestein with 1063 votes, Scott Richardson with 999 votes, Rebecca Balanko with 855 votes, Sarah Hall with 821 votes, and Lawrence Giffen with 650 votes. Neil McDougal received 531 votes and will not take a seat on Council.

Election results will become official Friday.