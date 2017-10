by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets took down the visiting Sherwood Park Knights 5-2 Sunday night.

After trailing 1-0 at the end of the first, the Jets came back to lead 3-2 by the middle frame. A pair of goals in the final period gave the club a respectable 5-2 finish and another two points in the standings.

The Jets currently sit in third place – two games and one point behind St. Albert.

The Jets play the Mustangs on the road Wednesday night.