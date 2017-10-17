Morinville RCMP investigate 3-vehicle collision on Highway 2

Above – collision scene at Cardiff Road and Highway 2 last night. – Vicky Johnson Photo
submitted by Morinville RCMP
On Monday October 16, 2017 at approximately 7:16 PM Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at Cardiff Road.
An SUV heading southbound in the northbound lane on Highway 2 collided with a car at the intersection of Cardiff Road. The collision between the SUV and car caused the car to sideswipe a van that was also travelling northbound.
The lone occupant of the SUV was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital in stable condition, while the occupants of the car were transported by ground ambulance. The lone occupant of the van was uninjured.
Northbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed as until 11 p.m. while RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris.
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the incident.
Morinville RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.
An update will be provided when new information becomes available.
Trish Holterhus Les Brownlie
Jennifer-Darren Tchir this was the accident I was talking about and drove by last night
Brenden GermainKenzie Misener
Danielle Tolley
Jess Farvolden
Monique Anderson
Ken Hackett
Joey
Holy crap
Kord Holdener
Tris LeighAnn
Ty girl
Tyler Christensen
*
Charlane Gillam
Daniel Greenley
Callen guess that’s what all the sirens were about.
When will people learn not to drink and drive?! It’s really not that hard.
Keith Gervais
Dave C D. Ruttan
Josh Roberge
Sandra Benson