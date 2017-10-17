Morinville RCMP investigate 3-vehicle collision on Highway 2

Above – collision scene at Cardiff Road and Highway 2 last night. – Vicky Johnson Photo

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Monday October 16, 2017 at approximately 7:16 PM Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at Cardiff Road.

An SUV heading southbound in the northbound lane on Highway 2 collided with a car at the intersection of Cardiff Road. The collision between the SUV and car caused the car to sideswipe a van that was also travelling northbound.

The lone occupant of the SUV was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital in stable condition, while the occupants of the car were transported by ground ambulance. The lone occupant of the van was uninjured.

Northbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed as until 11 p.m. while RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris.

Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the incident.

Morinville RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

An update will be provided when new information becomes available.