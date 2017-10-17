Morinville RCMP investigate 3-vehicle collision on Highway 2

Above – collision scene at Cardiff Road and Highway 2 last night. – Vicky Johnson Photo
submitted by Morinville RCMP
On Monday October 16, 2017 at approximately 7:16 PM Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at Cardiff Road.
An SUV heading southbound in the northbound lane on Highway 2 collided with a car at the intersection of Cardiff Road. The collision between the SUV and car caused the car to sideswipe a van that was also travelling northbound.
The lone occupant of the SUV was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital in stable condition, while the occupants of the car were transported by ground ambulance. The lone occupant of the van was uninjured.
Northbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed as until 11 p.m. while RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris.
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the incident.
Morinville RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.
An update will be provided when new information becomes available.
This person in the SUV almost hit my parents head on driving down the wrong side of the divided highway…and also my brother in the vehicle directly behind my parents. They had to veer into the ditch. This was right by the morinville ball diamonds. So they were on the wrong side of the divided highway from where it starts before morinville until the accident! . Lucky this person did not kill someone!
This brings back horrible memories of the night my best friends life was taken by someone who selfishly chose to drink and drive. The lives of those who knew her are forever altered a decade later. I beg of you, if you are planning on drinking, plan a route home that doesn't involve you driving. If you know someone has been drinking, remove the choice for them or report it PLEASE! I pray that all those involved are safe and that if alcohol was a factor, I pray the driver of the suv gets some help dealing with addictions.
