NDP change cabinet with focus on economic recovery

Premier Notley has appointed Calgary-North West MLA Sandra Jansen to cabinet as the new Minister of Infrastructure.

Brian Mason will remain Minister of Transportation and Government House Leader.

“Alberta’s economy is looking up, but there is more work to do – especially in Calgary, where too many skilled people are still looking for work,” Premier Rachel Notley said. “That’s why I’m appointing Sandra Jansen, an experienced and well-known champion for Calgary, as our new Minister of Infrastructure. Sandra will oversee our job-creating capital plan and I’m asking her to carry out this work with a specific eye to projects that create jobs in Calgary, such as the Green Line.”

Jansen said jobs and economic recovery are a top priority for Albertans and for her government.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the Premier and my colleagues to make Albertans’ lives better, building the schools, hospitals and economic infrastructure we need to create jobs and keep Alberta growing,” she said.

Other cabinet changes made today include Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood being appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Trade for Small Business, and Sherwood Park MLA Annie McKitrick appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Education.

Additionally, Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson will sit on Treasury Board, and
Strathcona-Sherwood Park MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas was recently sworn in as a member of the Legislative Review Committee.

