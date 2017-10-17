Returning Officer Calls Recount of Division 3

submitted by Sturgeon County

Upon request and in accordance with the Local Authorities Election Act, the Returning Officer will be conducting a recount of Division 3.

Due to the close number of the vote results and being that there were rejected ballots which brought the vote to a tie; it is the discretion of the Returning Officer to conduct a recount to ensure the integrity in the count process.

The Returning Officer will notify any candidates who may be affected at least 12 hours before the recount will be made. The recount will be conducted on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

An application for a recount under Section 98(4) of the Local Authorities Election Act must be made within 44 hours immediately following the closing of the voting stations.