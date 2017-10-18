Bokenfohr retains Sturgeon County Division 3 seat

by Morinville News Staff

A five-vote spread between Wayne Bokenfohr and former County Councillor Ken McGillis was maintained following a recount Wednesday.

The Returning Officer conducted a recount and has determined one change to candidate Matthew McLennan’s numbers leaving him with fewer votes.

The recount determined a decrease in Matthew McLennan’s votes resulting in a count of 276 instead of 278.

There is no change to Council Elect Wayne Bokenfohr with 366 votes or Ken McGillis who earned 361 votes.

The County says the affected candidates have been notified of the results.