Federal by-election forum Thursday night

by Morinville News Staff

Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, will have the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hold the forum at the cultural centre at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Chamber has confirmed to Morinville News that candidates Dane Lloyd of the Conservative Party of Canada, Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, and Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP have confirmed their attendance.

Stephen Wutzke for the National Advancement Party of Canada did not register for the forum.