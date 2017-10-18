Federal by-election forum Thursday night

Oct 18, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 1

by Morinville News Staff

Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, will have the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hold the forum at the cultural centre at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Chamber has confirmed to Morinville News that candidates Dane Lloyd of the Conservative Party of Canada, Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, and Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP have confirmed their attendance.

Stephen Wutzke for the National Advancement Party of Canada did not register for the forum.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6929 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Government hopes Chambers can help in hiring Syrian refugees

Feb 4, 2016 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, National News, Province 0

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce brought forth the province’s message to businesses that Syrian refugees need work. Board Member Grant Cree presented on a Jan. 13 meeting with Deputy Minister Andre Corbould that he attended on behalf of the Chamber. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

By-election polls open in Morinville

Sep 18, 2012 admin Morinville 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Morinville’s councillor by-election polls opened Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. The advance poll was set to run until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Election day will be Thursday Sept. 20. Polls will be opened from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply