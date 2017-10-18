Letter: Christmas Hampers are coming

As we head into the holiday season, most families will celebrate and enjoy Christmas but there are individuals and families in the Morinville area that are struggling to make ends meet. Just one layoff or injury is all it takes to cause a family despair at this time of year.
Our goal is to help everyone enjoy a hearty meal(with the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers) on Christmas day and ensure that every child receives a few toys on Christmas morning. Through the generosity of the Morinville community and surrounding area we are able to make this happen.

If you are in need of a Christmas Hamper ( or know of someone who is),toys for your children from the Santa Store, or would like to bring your family to a fun Community Christmas party and supper, (at the Cultural Centre, Sunday, Dec 3rd, 2:30 p.m.)registration forms are available at the Midstream Thrift Store (9922 101 street between 9:30 -3 p.m.) the Morinville Library, Morinville Cultural Centre, schools, churches,and Higher Grounds coffee shop.

Every request for assistance is treated with compassion, respect and confidentiality.

Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas.

Midstream Support Society

