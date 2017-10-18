Students experiencing high achievement in Greater St. Albert Catholic schools

by Morinville News Staff

The province publicly released the Diploma Exam and Provincial Achievement Test scores and the updated Accountability Pillar Report this week, completing the overall report card for the district, which also includes measures that assess education quality and satisfaction levels within Greater St. Albert Catholic Division’s schools. The report highlights a rating of “Good” or “Excellent” in fourteen of fifteen standards.

“While it is expected that we would see high student achievement in our communities, we are encouraged by the exceptional success of our students in the sciences,” said superintendent, David Keohane.

Keohane feels the results are considerably above the province and are a testament to the “outstanding work of all staff in helping students succeed.”

While GSACRD was above provincial averages in all areas of the report, they were down just slightly from their own previous year in PAT: Acceptable, PAT: Excellence, Diploma: Acceptable, and Diploma: Excellence.

The October update of the https://www.gsacrd.ab.ca/download/114586

is available online and the Provincial Accountability Pillar Report is posted on Alberta Education’s website.