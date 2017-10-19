Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Sturgeon County, AB

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On the evening of October 18, 2017, Morinville RCMP received a number of complaints of a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 44 and Highway 642 in Sturgeon County.

RCMP responded to the complaints and located the suspect vehicle on a rural property.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure/Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample, and Driving While Disqualified.

The vehicle passenger was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Morinville RCMP want to thank the public for its vigilance, and encourage the public to call 911 should they suspect an impaired driver.

