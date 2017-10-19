Jets slam Mustangs on the road

Oct 19, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets added another two points to their season tally Wednesday night after defeating the Edmonton Mustangs 10-1 on the road.

The win gives the Jets a respectable 6-1-1 record in the standings and a second place position, one point behind the Beverly Warriors and one point ahead and one game behind the North Edmonton Red Wings.

Morinville Jet Lee Gadoury is sitting in sixth place in the top ten scorers with 17 points in seven games.

The Jets play at home Sunday night against the Beverly Warriors. Game time is 7:15 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

