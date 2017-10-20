Candidates come out to Morinville to debate [VIDEO]

videography by Stephen Dafoe
Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 Sturgeon River-Parkland federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, had the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.
The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held a forum at the cultural centre Thursday night with about three dozen in attendance.
Dane Lloyd of the Conservative Party of Canada, Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, and Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP spoke on their party’s positions on a number of issues.
Below is a selection of videos from the forum.
Opening Speeches
Brian Gold – Liberal
Dane Lloyd Conservative
Ernest Chauvet – Christian Heritage Party
Shawna Gawreluk – NDP
Questions
Below are a selection of questions and responses.
Forum Question: Are You A Feminist?
Forum Question: Pharmacare
Forum Question: Reducing Canada’s Debt
