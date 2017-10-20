Candidates come out to Morinville to debate [VIDEO]

videography by Stephen Dafoe

Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 Sturgeon River-Parkland federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, had the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held a forum at the cultural centre Thursday night with about three dozen in attendance.

Dane Lloyd of the Conservative Party of Canada, Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, and Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP spoke on their party’s positions on a number of issues.

Below is a selection of videos from the forum.

Opening Speeches

Brian Gold – Liberal



Dane Lloyd Conservative



Ernest Chauvet – Christian Heritage Party



Shawna Gawreluk – NDP



Questions

Below are a selection of questions and responses.

Forum Question: Are You A Feminist?



Forum Question: Pharmacare



Forum Question: Reducing Canada’s Debt



Closing Speeches