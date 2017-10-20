Candidates come out to Morinville to debate [VIDEO]

Oct 20, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, National News, Sturgeon County 0

videography by Stephen Dafoe

Voters unsure of how to vote in the Oct. 23 Sturgeon River-Parkland federal by-election to replace MP Rona Ambrose, had the opportunity to hear candidates speak in Morinville on Oct. 19.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held a forum at the cultural centre Thursday night with about three dozen in attendance.

Dane Lloyd of the Conservative Party of Canada, Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, and Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP spoke on their party’s positions on a number of issues.

Below is a selection of videos from the forum.

Opening Speeches

Brian Gold – Liberal

Dane Lloyd Conservative

Ernest Chauvet – Christian Heritage Party

Shawna Gawreluk – NDP

Questions

Below are a selection of questions and responses.

Forum Question: Are You A Feminist?

Forum Question: Pharmacare

Forum Question: Reducing Canada’s Debt

Closing Speeches

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6935 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply