Jets scoreless against Warriors

Oct 23, 2017

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets were denied a six-game winning streak Sunday night after falling 2-0 to the Beverly Warriors. Although the Jets failed to earn a goal during the game, they did not make it easy for the Warriors.

The first round saw both sides scoreless throughout 20 minutes with Jets’ backstop Luke Hall stopping the Warriors’ 13 shots on net. The second and third periods saw the Warriors capitalizing once in each period on the nine shots on Hall they took each period.

The Jets currently sit with a 6-2-1 record in third place, one point and one game behind the North Edmonton Red Wings.

They play the Beaumont Chiefs on the road Friday night and return home for a 7:15 p.m. game against the Stony Plain Flyers Sunday night.

