Train Derailment clean up continues in Sturgeon County

Oct 23, 2017 admin Sturgeon County 0

by Morinville News Staff

CN crews, including dangerous goods and environmental teams, remain on the scene of Sunday’s derailment in Sturgeon County that caused the precautionary evacuation of residents from their homes.

Although residents returned to their homes in the Sturgeon Valley Sunday night, crews continue their clean-up, which Sturgeon County officials say is expected to continue through the day, and include removing the involved cars and repairing damaged track.

The rail cars were carrying crude and the County says two of the cars leaked a small amount of product, 30 to 50 litres.

The County says CN personnel are “working on completing a comprehensive clean up as quickly as possible while remaining focused on the safety of the public and the environment the area.”

Following a thorough assessment yesterday, it was determined that there is no apparent danger.

Sturgeon County Emergency Services command will remain on-site during the clean-up.

If residents have any concerns, please call CN Public Relations 1-888-888-5909.

There is no estimate yet for when the rail line will reopen.

