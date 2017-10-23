Two in a row for the MCHS SR Boys

submitted by Kent Lessard

The MCHS Wolves successfully defended their WCC title by beating Paul Kane in the semis 22-25, 25-20, 15-12.

The Wolves then beat Barrhead in two sets by scores of 25-22,25-18.

This is the 3rd tournament victory in a row for the Wolves.

On the Girls side the St. Joseph Ceinahs defeated Peace Wapiti in a battle of Grande Prairie High School to take the WCC championship.

he MCHS girls lost in the quarterfinals to Vegreville. The Wolves finished 2nd in their pool and were unable to beat a tough Vegreville team in the playoffs.

