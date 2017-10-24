Letter: Message from Sturgeon County Mayor

Thank you to everyone who participated in the democratic process. It’s important that

everyone exercise their right to vote as it makes a difference.

I am grateful and thankful to my family and my many supporters and I appreciate the trust you have placed in me. I will work hard to advocate on your behalf.

For me, it’s about working collaboratively, it’s about listening, having the conversations, and working together to find solutions. We all share a mutual desire for a strong, sustainable community and a high quality of life. Prior to the election, I shared my desire to see positive and real change, and that I’m willing to do the work.

I am honoured to serve you for the next four years. I am grateful for the contribution of the past Council and I will work diligently to build on their past successes and create new opportunities for Sturgeon.

I am committed to working with this Council to develop a plan moving forward that reflects the needs of our residents and charts our course in the region.

The future is bright in Sturgeon County and I am so excited to be a part of it, I hope you are too.

Alanna Hnatiw

Mayor of Sturgeon County