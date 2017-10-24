Morinville Council sworn in

by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

The Swearing-In Ceremony of Morinville Council took place Tuesday night in Council Chambers.

The procession was piped in by Claude Valcourt, Director of Public Works.

In attendance were members of the Morinville Fire Department, RCMP, 1 Service Battalion, Community Peace Officers, and families.

Glenn van Dijken, MLA for Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock administered the Oath of Office to Councillors Rebecca Balanko, Nicole Boutestein, Stephen Dafoe, Lawrence Giffin, Sarah Hall, Scott Richardson and to His Worship Barry Turner.

The Chain of Office was presented to His Worship, Barry Turner.

The Keeper Medallion, a miniature version of the chain of office, was presented to outgoing Mayor Lisa Holmes.

The Organizational Meeting followed the ceremony with Councillor Stephen Dafoe appointed Deputy Mayor Appointment for the period of Oct. 24, 2017 to June 26, 2018.

The first regular meeting of council will take place Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Committee of the Whole meeting will take place December 19.

Council members will serve on a variety of boards and committees in and out of the region. Council committee appointments will be posted on the Town Site.