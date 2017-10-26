Amazon delivers hundreds of jobs to Calgary region

by Morinville News Staff

Balzac will be the new home for Amazon’s latest fulfillment centre, creating 750 jobs. The online retail giant will build a 600,000 square foot facility where online orders are picked, packed and shipped to individual postal addresses.

The province says the new facility is one of several important expansions international businesses have made in Alberta this year, including RocketSpace and Swoop in Calgary, Champion Petfoods and Pinnacle in Parkland County, Google in Edmonton and Cavendish Farms in Lethbridge.

“Amazon’s expansion is more proof that Alberta is the best place in Canada to invest and do business,” said Premier Rachel Notley Thursday morning. “We pay billions less tax than any province, and have no payroll tax, health-care premiums or sales tax. Creating hundreds of good-paying, stable and long-term jobs is making life better for Alberta families.”

Amazon says it selected Alberta for its new customer fulfillment centre following trade missions from Economic Development and Trade (EDT) Minister Deron Bilous and Calgary Economic Development, most recently to Seattle. The company was also assisted on the ground by Invest Alberta, an investment attraction service run by EDT.

The new facility will join Amazon’s network of current fulfillment centres in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton, in Ontario, and Delta and New Westminster in B.C.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Canada and especially in the greater Calgary community where we’ve already received great community support,” said Glenn Sommerville, Director of Amazon Operations in Canada. “Our ability to create more than 750 good-paying jobs with great benefits is the result of our dedicated workforce across the country who continue to raise the bar on operational excellence and customer obsession. Customers have seen the great work they do and we couldn’t be prouder of our ability to grow in Canada.”