Around the Town

Above from left to right: Gavin and Grady Connors, Gracie Hiscock, Aaron Hiscock and Addison Berry.

Addison Berry gets into the pumpkin guts during the Great Pumpkin Adventure, held Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC). Twenty families were registered for the opportunity for parents and child to carve and decorate their Halloween pumpkin together. This year the event included cookie decorating, crafts and games.

Above: On Friday, October 20th Danielle Martel became the first recipient of the Champion Petfoods Scholarship. This Scholarship of $800 is awarded to one of Sturgeon Public School Division graduate from either the Morinville Learning Centre or the Sturgeon Learning Centre who has demonstrated perseverance and diligence and is pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural related field of study.

– Submitted Photo

Sobeys has a Halloween colouring contest on for kids until … you guessed it – Halloween.

Speaking of Halloween – Turner’s have their pre-Christmas Spooktacular sale on through the weekend with up to 75% off.