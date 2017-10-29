Kenney to seek immediate by-election

by Morinville News Staff

A day after winning the United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership, Jason Kenney announced his intention to immediately seek a seat in the Legislature in the riding of Calgary–Lougheed, following MLA Dave Rodney’s pending retirement.

“With the announcement of Dave’s retirement in Calgary–Lougheed, I am pleased to announce that I will be seeking the nomination for the United Conservative Party in Calgary-Lougheed in the coming by-election,” Kenney said in a media release Sunday afternoon.

“In the days and weeks ahead I look forward to meeting the families of Calgary-Lougheed and sharing with them the United Conservative Party’s goal of a government that is not afraid to stand up for the best interests of Alberta whether that be here in Alberta, with the Trudeau Government in Ottawa, or anywhere else our Province is under attack.”

UCP MLA Rodney said it has been privilege serving the constituency as MLA for the past thirteen years.

“I’m confident that Jason will be an excellent representative for both the constituency and the province as a whole,” Rodney said.