Sturgeon signs Municipal Improvement Agreement with Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County earned another notch on its place-to-do-business belt by entering into a support agreement with Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC), who are looking to build a $4 billion petrochemical complex in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.

CKPC was previously awarded Alberta Energy’s $300 million conditional royalty credit in December 2016.

“This proposed project represents significant economic benefits to Sturgeon County including increased property tax base, investment in municipal infrastructure, local sourcing opportunities and high-quality jobs both during construction and operations,” said Sturgeon County CAO, Peter Tarnawsky in a release last week. “We support the proposed petrochemical facility as a step in the right direction to diversify our local economy within Alberta.”

CKPC is proposing to develop a fully integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production facility, as well as associated infrastructure, including pipeline connectivity, utilities, and rail.

“Sturgeon County and its residents have been great partners with Pembina over the years and we are excited to enter into this agreement as part of CKPC and work towards developing a new world-scale petrochemical facility that will bring additional economic and social bene ts to the region for decades to come,” said Pembina’s Senior Vice President and CKPC Director Stu Taylor.

CKPC is a 50/50 joint venture between Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C. (PIC).