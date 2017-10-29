Sturgeon signs Municipal Improvement Agreement with Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation

Oct 29, 2017 admin Business, Local News, Province, Sturgeon County 1

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County earned another notch on its place-to-do-business belt by entering into a support agreement with Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC), who are looking to build a $4 billion petrochemical complex in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.

CKPC was previously awarded Alberta Energy’s $300 million conditional royalty credit in December 2016.

“This proposed project represents significant economic benefits to Sturgeon County including increased property tax base, investment in municipal infrastructure, local sourcing opportunities and high-quality jobs both during construction and operations,” said Sturgeon County CAO, Peter Tarnawsky in a release last week. “We support the proposed petrochemical facility as a step in the right direction to diversify our local economy within Alberta.”

CKPC is proposing to develop a fully integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production facility, as well as associated infrastructure, including pipeline connectivity, utilities, and rail.

“Sturgeon County and its residents have been great partners with Pembina over the years and we are excited to enter into this agreement as part of CKPC and work towards developing a new world-scale petrochemical facility that will bring additional economic and social bene ts to the region for decades to come,” said Pembina’s Senior Vice President and CKPC Director Stu Taylor.

CKPC is a 50/50 joint venture between Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C. (PIC).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6973 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Morinville Community Library lowers card fees for County residents

Sep 18, 2012 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 3

Morinville – Sturgeon County residents will now pay the same rate as Morinville residents for their library cards after the library’s board voted in favour of user fee parity. The change in County rates took effect Sept. 17 and Sturgeon County residents will now pay $10 for an adult, $6 for children and seniors, and $20 for a family. Membership fees are good for one year from date of activation… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Four Austrian agricultural students looking for a farm work internship in the area

Feb 3, 2011 admin Local News 0

Article and photos by Jeannie Charrois

Sturgeon County – Last summer, my family and I spent a week touring Austria from the picturesque little town of Maria Alm. Nestled in a valley of majestic mountains, this idyllic community is only about an hour’s train ride southwest of Salzburg. If the location evokes images from “The Sound of Music”, you’re not far off; the evening air was veritably alive as folk bands entertained the gathered … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

County celebrates agricultural heritage and future

Aug 5, 2010 admin Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County – Four Sturgeon County farm families were recognized Aug. 5 with the County’s 100-year Farm Family Award. The Shaw, Como, Lekochinsky and Gibson families were all recognized for a century of homesteading in Sturgeon County during a special ceremony at the Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Centre.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

  1. This is really good news and this will definitely continue to put Sturgeon County on business map. As I read, the person/people responsible for this, Peter Tarnawsky and group need an “atta boy”. The addition of $4 billion project in this NDPee’D Off province is something.
    Good job!

    Reply

Leave a Reply