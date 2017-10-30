County gifts outgoing Northwest Redwater Partnership head

Above From left: Councillor Pat Tighe, Doug Bertsch, Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Vanessa Goodman, Councillor Wayne Bokenfohr and Councillor Dan Derouin.

– submitted photo

Doug Bertsch of North West Redwater Partnership was presented with a retirement gift on Friday, a personalized sculpture from local Alexander Band artist Leo Arcand.

The new Sturgeon County Council was able to tour Refinery with Doug Bertsch and his successor, Vanessa Goodman, on Friday. Bertsch last day is Tuesday.

The sculptor was commissioned for Doug and it titled Vision Keeper. It is made of dark green soapstone from British Columbia.

The inscription for the sculpture reads “Held in highest regard, the Vision Keeper is gifted in the knowledge of moving forward and seeking directions of growth and prosperity. Much like Doug, the Eagle is wise, a visionary and all seeing. The eagle is overlooking man and the next generations.”

The card attached read “Council appreciates the work you’ve done, and the prosperity you’ve helped to bring to Sturgeon County for decades to come.”