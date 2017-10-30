Kenney appoints UCP Leadership team

by Morinville News Staff

Newly-elected United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader, Jason Kenney, unveiled his party’s new Caucus Leadership Team Monday, a group he says will stand up for Alberta against the NDP Government.

Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer is Deputy Leader and Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislature and the Opposition House Leader.

The party says Nixon will be responsible for leading the efforts of the UCP Caucus in the Legislature until Kenney is able to enter the Legislature. Kenney will seek a by-election in Calgary–Lougheed following MLA Dave Rodney stepping aside for him to do so.

UCP Leader Kenney also announced Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver as Chief Whip, Calgary-Greenway MLA Prab Gill as Deputy Whip, and Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt as Deputy House Leader.

“Today is a new day in Alberta politics,” Kenney said in a release Monday. “We have a strong, United Conservative Party Caucus ready to stand up for Albertans who feel the pain of the disastrous economic policies of the Alberta NDP and the Trudeau Liberals.” said UCP Leader Jason Kenney. “While the NDP refuses to stand up and fight for our province against the Trudeau Government, Albertans can rest assured our United Conservative Party Caucus will fight for them each and every day.”

The UCP says it plans to continue to hold the Trudeau government accountable to Albertans, and will seek unanimous consent to introduce a motion calling on the NDP to immediately respond to Trudeau’s use of the National Energy Board to kill pipeline projects through regulatory overburden.

The motion will read: “Be it resolved that the Legislative Assembly urge the Government to immediately demand that the Government of Canada introduce amendments to the National Energy Board Act that would prohibit the Board from considering upstream and downstream emissions in pipeline approval assessments.”