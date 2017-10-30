Morinville haunts – and Halloween safety tips

Oct 30, 2017 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion 0

Above is a video of some of Morinville’s Halloween decorating skills, and below are some Halloween safety tips from RCMP for trick-or-treaters and homeowners.

Trick-or-Treaters should:

· Carry a flashlight and wear reflective pieces, so that you are easily visible to traffic.
· Ensure any masks do not impair your vision or hearing. Consider wearing makeup instead of a mask for better visibility.
· Stay on the sidewalks.
· If there is no sidewalk, walk along the shoulder, or along the property line.
· Stay on one side of the road until you can cross safely at a crosswalk.
· Hold your parent, or identified guardian’s hand and WALK across the crosswalk when it is safe.
· Don’t cut across yards or driveways.
· Use a flashlight so you can see where you are going.
· Travel with a group of friends, if mature enough to be out unsupervised, and stay in familiar neighbourhoods.
· Tell your parents your trick-or-treating route.
· Dress warm enough for the weather.
· Attend houses that are well lit outside, as this usually identifies participation in the Halloween holiday.
· Never enter a stranger’s house, or vehicle.
· Have all candy checked by an adult if you have any allergies.
· Have an adult check the candy to confirm it is from a reputable candy brand name company, and that it has not been tampered with.

Homeowners should:

· Ensure your house is well lit.
· Keep pets indoors, and away from trick-or-treaters.
· Keep walkways obstacle free.
· Report any suspicious activities to the police.
· Be comfortable and confident with who you open your door to.

Drivers should:

· Driver sober.
· Avoid residential areas while trick-or-treaters are out.
· Slow down and watch for children that may be using crosswalks.
· Be alert for any children on the road.
· Do not drive while wearing costumes that could impeded your vision, hearing, or ability to operate a motor vehicle properly.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6970 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Dafoe launches motions on media relations, discussion on removing Mayoral voting, dropping two Councillors

Mar 6, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 3

Just as this Council’s term is winding down, Councillor Stephen Dafoe has put forth two motions aimed squarely at Morinville’s Next Council, due to take office in roughly eight months. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Voter displeased with incumbent’s tact

Oct 14, 2010 admin Editorial & Opinion, Election 2010 0

I was at the Forum on October 13th in Morinville. I was honestly impressed by what was spoken by you, your knowledge, your experience, your charisma, the way you answered questions. I do however think that it is disrespectful of you to … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

GIRLS program returns to help young women understand themselves

Apr 2, 2013 admin Morinville, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville –Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 will have the opportunity to learn about themselves in a fun way starting next week. The Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS) program starts Apr. 9 and will run Tuesday evenings for the next seven weeks.

Rebecca Holland, who provides community resources for the Sturgeon School Division… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply