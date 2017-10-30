Morinville RCMP on scene at death investigation

Morinville RCMP in conjunction with RCMP Major Crimes Section are investigating after the body of a man was discovered by a farmer in a field in eastern Sturgeon County.

The investigation is ongoing and in the preliminary stages. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Edmonton.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.

Morinville RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).