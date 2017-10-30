Morinville Sports Shorts

Gold winners

The Junior Wolves Girls took first place in their home tournament this past weekend, defeating Legal in two sets in the final to win the volleyball tournament.

– Cindy Brost Photo

Close game

The Morinville Orejen Sabretooths Juveniles took on Coach Serge Froment’s St. Albert Slam Midget A Sunday afternoon. ended 49-49. Tied 13-13 after one, the Sabretooths pulled ahead at the half by 31-23. The third quarter saw the Slam lead 39-37, but the contest ended in a 49-49 draw. Hard play on both sides marked the day.

The Sabretooths will play two home games Nov. 4 at MCHS. Details can be found here.

In other local Sports

JETS – The Morinville Jets are three games into a losing streak that started with a well-played 2-0 loss to the Sherwood Park Knights Oct. 21 and was followed by a 5-2 loss to the Beaumont Warriors Friday night and a knuckle-biting 6-5 loss to the Stony Plain Flyers at home Sunday night.

The Jets play the Regals on the road Friday night, and the Edmonton Mustangs at home Sunday night.

KINGS – The Morinville Kings are starting the season strong with a 2-1-0 record. After defeating Westlock 8-3 in their opener, the Kings fell 6-4 to Bonnyville Oct. 22 and won 7-6 over Devon on the road Friday night.

Their next home game is Nov. 18 against Devon. Their next two weekend games are both on the road.