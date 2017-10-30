Talk of the Town

Above from left to right: Gavin and Grady Connors, Gracie Hiscock, Aaron Hiscock and Addison Berry.

Addison Berry gets into the pumpkin guts during the Great Pumpkin Adventure, held Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC). Twenty families were registered for the opportunity for parents and child to carve and decorate their Halloween pumpkin together. This year the event included cookie decorating, crafts and games.

Above: On Friday, October 20th Danielle Martel became the first recipient of the Champion Petfoods Scholarship. This Scholarship of $800 is awarded to one of Sturgeon Public School Division graduate from either the Morinville Learning Centre or the Sturgeon Learning Centre who has demonstrated perseverance and diligence and is pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural related field of study.

Politics was on the mind of many Morinvillians this week

Dane Lloyd was elected MP for Sturgeon River-Parkland Monday night with 78% of the vote, Morinville’s new Council was sworn in Tuesday evening in a formal ceremony, and UCP Leadership candidate Jason Kenney took the leadership of his party with 62% of the vote.

Great shots

Donald Boutilier sent us some great shots last week and we decided to jazz them up a bit as a video.

The basement has been dug for the Father’s House new church location. Won’t be long before the former Lutheran Church in St. Albert is cut apart and moved to their location in Sturgeon County next to Heritage Lake.