Greater St. Albert Catholic School Trustees re-elect Board Chair and new Vice Chair

by Morinville News Staff

Trustee Serena Shaw returns as Chair of the Greater St. Albert Catholic Board after the Board was sworn in and blessed by Father Ignacy from St. Albert Parish Monday evening. Réne Tremblay from Morinville Ward will assume the role of Vice-Chair.

“My role as Chair over the past year was a great experience due to the commitment and support of my fellow trustees,” Shaw said in a media release Tuesday. “When nominated again for the position I was honored to continue the great work that has been accomplished through collaboration. I know they will be great representatives for the District in each of our Wards and a passionate voice and advocate for Catholic education.”

Shaw went on to say the upcoming year will be an exciting one for the District as they open Sister Alphonse Academy in 2018 and continue the groundwork for the construction of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville, scheduled to open in 2019.

“I’m truly blessed to be part of an outstanding Board whose commitment is to support the success of all students in an inclusive and welcoming environment,” Shaw said.

The Greater St. Albert Catholic Board includes seven trustees representing 16 schools in the District.

The Board of Trustees for the upcoming term are for St. Albert and areas of Sturgeon County: Joe Becigneul, Joan Crockett, Greg Schell, Serena Shaw (Chair) Legal and neighbouring areas of Sturgeon County: Cathy Proulx, and for Morinville and neighbouring areas of Sturgeon County: Noreen Radford and Réne Tremblay (Vice-Chair).