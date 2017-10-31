RCMP search for missing person

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, AB – The Morinville RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Gary John ROTH. ROTH was last seen at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Morinville, AB.

ROTH is a 68 year old male, 5’ 8”tall, 190-200 lbs, with grey salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes. ROTH was last seen wearing dark pants, an orange high visibility work jacket, orange gloves, and a black backpack. Police are concerned about ROTH’s well-being.

At this time, RCMP have no leads as to ROTH’s possible location, but he may be headed to BC. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ROTH, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520.