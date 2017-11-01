Morinville RCMP investigate homicide

submitted by RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU), as well as members from the Morinville RCMP Detachment, are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man as a homicide after an autopsy yesterday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton confirmed that the manner of the man’s death was homicide.

The man has been identified as Krishneel Kamal Kumar (26) of Edmonton. His body had been located in a field by a farmer in a rural area of Sturgeon County on Monday, October 30.

The ongoing investigation is utilizing specialized units from the RCMP including MCU and the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) in addition to members from the Morinville RCMP Detachment.

The RCMP requests that anyone with information about this case call the Morinville RCMP Detachment. In the event that callers wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.