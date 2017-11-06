Government offering child seat belt training online

by Morinville News Staff

The province now has online training to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car. The training is available online at: http://albertaseatbelts.ca/TrainingModules/

Under law, child safety restraints are required for all children under the age of six who weigh less than 18 kilograms (40 pounds), but the government says child safety seats are ineffective unless used properly.

“Regular seatbelts are designed for adults and cannot properly restrain small children in the event of a collision,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation, in a release Friday. “Child safety seats take these differences into account and provide the protection our children need and deserve.”

Beverly Lafortune, vice-president, Training & Community Services, St. John Ambulance Alberta Council, said vehicle seatbelts and vehicle seats are designed for adult passengers.

“Children require special protection. Selecting the appropriate child safety seat for the child’s age, weight and height and using it correctly is essential to ensure the best protection during a crash,” Lafortune said.