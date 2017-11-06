Government offering child seat belt training online

by Morinville News Staff
The province now has online training to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car. The training is available online at: http://albertaseatbelts.ca/TrainingModules/
Under law, child safety restraints are required for all children under the age of six who weigh less than 18 kilograms (40 pounds), but the government says child safety seats are ineffective unless used properly.
“Regular seatbelts are designed for adults and cannot properly restrain small children in the event of a collision,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation, in a release Friday. “Child safety seats take these differences into account and provide the protection our children need and deserve.”
Beverly Lafortune, vice-president, Training & Community Services, St. John Ambulance Alberta Council, said vehicle seatbelts and vehicle seats are designed for adult passengers.
“Children require special protection. Selecting the appropriate child safety seat for the child’s age, weight and height and using it correctly is essential to ensure the best protection during a crash,” Lafortune said.
This is great. I hope lots of parents will check it out. I also hope our own professionals will check it out too. I was stopped at a carseat check here in Morinville and was given 3 pieces of misinformation (which I then proved with my carseat manual and by contacting a trained carseat tech). We need more opportunities for parents to learn from trained carseat technicians, and less carseat checks on the side of the road that aren’t being checked by people properly trained, and are used “punitively” (so parents who are unsure if their seats are right just avoid going through them which means those unsure parents just continue to misuse carseats), rather than being used to teach parents what they need to do to keep their kids safe.
