Morinville Sports Shorts

Nov 6, 2017

Sabretooths win and lose over the weekend

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Juveinle Girls took to the road Saturday morning for their seventh regular season game and emerged with a 42-32 victory over NEBA to bring their record to 6-1 this season.

The girls trailed NEBA 12-8 after one but narrowed the gap to 20-17 at the half. On the other side of the court, the girls put pressure on NEBA, leading 32-21 after three and finishing 42-32.

Later int he day, the girls returned to Morinville for what was to be a big deal double header in their home town, a first for a team that regularly travels outside town. Due to schedule changes, the Juvenile Girls played only one game and the halftime display by younger players did not happen.

In that contest, the Jeveniles fell 62-46 to the Edmonton Black Cats. The girls had lead the game 26-18 at the half but fell steadilly over the final two quarters.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

The MCHS Jr. Girls Volleyball team earned gold in Zones over the weekend. Sr. Men’s zones take place Nov. 17 and 17.

Jets & Kings

Both the Morinville Jets and Morinville Kings took tot he road over the weekend for three games between the two teams.

The Jets picked up four points in two wins last week. The club defeated SPruce Grove 6-1 on the road Friday night, and capped it Sunday with a 5-4 win over the visiting Mustangs. The Jets are currently 8-4-1 this season.

The Kings fell 3-2 Friday night on the road against Eckville. The Kings are currently 2-2-0 this season.

This week, the Jets play the Red Wings on the road Wednesday and play at home against the Bruins Sunday at 7:15 p.m. The Kings play one game this week against the Westlock Warriors on the road Friday.

