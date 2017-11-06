Talk of the Town

Above: I Walk the Line is the title of this photo by Donald Boutlier. Thanks for sending it.

Library under water



The Morinville Community Library was closed Saturday and Sunday due to a leak in the roof from some pipes. The stacks had to be unloaded and taken apart to make way for repairs. The library was to open Monday for normal hours.

Despite the library being closed today due to a small flood, the author talk is continuing in the foyer with Chicken Soup for the Soul author Glenice Wilson.

Santa was on hand at the Countdown to Christmas show and sale at the Legion Saturday.

Applefest and Crafts was held at the Rendez-Vous Saturday. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Rendez-Vous Centre.

Mercantile Profile

Above is some of the cool inventory at Mercantile in downtown Morinville.



The Midstream has had some prowlers at night. If you have details, they are asking you to share them with the RCMP.

Thanks Ave for sharing this photo of Taliyah and John getting some candy from a Morinville Peace Officer Halloween night.

MCHS students and former students received 366 awards valued at $19,355 Tuesday evening during the school’s annual awards night.



Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson, Jennifer Saunders-Blades, Senior Laboratory Analyst and Theresa Liddell providing a tour of Champion Petfoods BAFRINO Centre Wednesday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

Claude Valcourt, Director of Public Works and Councillor Stephen Dafoe stand by two pieces of equipment obtained by the Town of Morinville through Municpal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) Allocations. The Tandem International 2016 7400 Workstar model truck to be used to haul snow or gravel on the left and on the right the CAT 140 M 2017 model grader. Valcourt said other equipment was also obtained from the same grant in the previous years. The display was coordinated at the Town of Morinville Public Works for the visit of Municpal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson who unfortunately could not attend due to road conditions and time constraints.

The Minister also visited the Champion Petfood Faciltiy before going to Westlock and Barrhead.