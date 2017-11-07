Peewee 1 Mustangs take gold

The Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC) Peewee 1 Mustangs pose on the ice after winning a tournament Nov. 5 – Submitted Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC) Peewee 1 Mustangs team has returned to Morinville with gold after winning three straight in a tournament in Slave Lake last weekend.

Peewee 1 Manager Jaime Hunt said the Nov. 4 and 5 Tier 1 Division tournament saw the team play Sexsmith once and Slave Lake twice.

In their opening game against Slave Lake, the SHC Peewee 1s won 5-3. Their second slot on the ice was against Sexsmith, which resulted in a 9-7 win for the Mustangs. In their final outing against Slave Lake, the Mustangs kept their opponent scoreless with a 6-0 win.

It was a great weekend, and we are proud of our boys and coaches,” Hunt said.