Premier embarking on cross-country tour to deliver pro-pipeline message

by Morinville News Staff

With the Conference Board of Canada estimating that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will create 15,000 construction jobs and 37,000 operational jobs per year, Premier Rachel Notley says she will address audiences in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta on the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Although the project has approval from the federal and British Columbia governments, it continues to face local and legal challenges.

“There is not a school, hospital, road or bike lane anywhere in the country that doesn’t owe something to oil and gas,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a media release Monday afternoon. “Pipelines are just as critical for jobs and economies across the country as they are for Alberta, and to stifle the oil and gas industry would be economically negligent. I will continue engaging with people across the country until this project becomes a reality, making life better throughout Canada.”

Notley’s speaking tour will begin at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto Nov. 20 and continue Nov. 21 when she will speak to the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa. Notley will speak to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Nov. 24, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Nov. 30, and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce Dec. 7.

During her talks, Premier Notley will offer Alberta’s perspective on the pressing need to open new markets for Alberta’s energy products through the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline – a project she says is critical to the national economy.